Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Picks up two helpers
Nugent-Hopkins notched two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks in Game 5.
Nugent-Hopkins came away with his first multi-point effort since March 10 in Colorado. The 33-year-old has two goals, three helpers, five shots on net, six hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over five playoff outings. Whether as a center or a wing, Nugent-Hopkins will continue to see significant minutes in all situations for the Oilers.
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