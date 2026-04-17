Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Pots goal in regular-season finale
Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.
Nugent-Hopkins joined the party in the second period, scoring his 20th goal of the season at the 16:46 mark of that frame. The 33-year-old veteran has been skating on the second line, but it wouldn't be surprising if he sees a role change once Leon Draisaitl (lower body) returns to action during the playoffs. Nugent-Hopkins ended the regular season with 20 goals and 56 points across 72 contests, racking up 133 shots on goal, 25 hits and 31 blocked shots as well.
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