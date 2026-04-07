Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Scores in overtime loss
Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Mammoth.
Nugent-Hopkins had been limited to two assists over his previous eight outings. The 32-year-old Nugent-Hopkins is up to 19 goals, 54 points, 125 shots on net and a minus-10 rating over 68 appearances this season. The 32-year-old has been pressed back into center duties in the absence of Leon Draisaitl (lower body), and that's likely where he'll stay to close out the regular season.
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