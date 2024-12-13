Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins headshot

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Scores power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Wild.

Nugent-Hopkins found the back of the net for the third time across his last seven appearances, though it's worth noting this was the first time he netted a power-play goal in the entire season. The left winger has cracked the scoresheet four times in that aforementioned seven-game stretch, tallying six points (three goals and three assists). Even though he's not expected to reach the productive levels of teammates such as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, he should continue to find ample opportunities to produce as a member of both the first forward line and the first power-play unit.

