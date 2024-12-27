Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Set to return Saturday
Nugent-Hopkins (illness) is expected to be in the lineup versus the Kings on Saturday, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Nugent-Hopkins practiced Friday after missing Sunday's game against the Senators while under the weather. The 31-year-old appears to have benefited from the holiday break to avoid missing too much time. He's slated to play on the top line and first power-play unit, as usual.
