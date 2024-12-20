Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Sets up game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Nugent-Hopkins provided an assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Nugent-Hopkins has two goals and two assists over his last four contests. He came up clutch with his helper Thursday, setting up Mattias Ekholm's tally at 1:04 of overtime. Nugent-Hopkins now has six goals, 12 assists, 65 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 32 contests in his usual top-six role with power-play time.

