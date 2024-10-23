Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Slings helper in overtime loss

Nugent-Hopkins registered an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Nugent-Hopkins has a helper in back-to-back games. The 31-year-old is off to a slow start with three assists over seven contests, though that is indicative of the Oilers' early struggles with the man advantage. He's added 11 shots on net and a minus-2 rating so far, and he'll need to pick up the pace on offense to get back to his usual level.