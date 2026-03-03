Ryan Nugent-Hopkins headshot

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Tallies on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on five shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Senators.

Nugent-Hopkins pulled the Oilers back within a goal early in the third period. The 32-year-old had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests. He's been steady in a top-six role this season, though he's often been more of a playmaker. He has produced 15 goals, 33 assists, 25 power-play points, 96 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 53 outings.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
