Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Threads power-play helper

Nugent-Hopkins notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Nugent-Hopkins threaded a pass to Zach Hyman, who made a move onto his backhand before roofing the shot midway through the third period. The helper snapped a three-game dry spell for Nugent-Hopkins, who is off to a slow start on offense this season. The 31-year-old is up to five points (two on the power play), 20 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 12 contests. He's shooting 5.0 percent (down from 9.8 percent last year) while also experiencing a drop in shot volume from 2.3 to 1.7 per game. If one or both of those numbers returns to prior levels, Nugent-Hopkins should be able to find more scoring success.