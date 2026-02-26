Ryan Nugent-Hopkins headshot

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Two-point effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.

Nugent-Hopkins picked up his first multi-point effort since Jan. 17 versus the Canucks. He has two goals and five helpers over his last seven outings. The 32-year-old plays a key playmaking role in the Oilers' top six and on the power play, so he should continue to pile up points. He's earned 14 goals, 47 points, 86 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 50 appearances this season.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Nugent-Hopkins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Nugent-Hopkins See More
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
22 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
23 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Mason McTavish has Fantasy Value
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Mason McTavish has Fantasy Value
Author Image
Michael Finewax
36 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
Author Image
Chris Morgan
40 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 15
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 15
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
42 days ago