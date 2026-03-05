Ryan O'Reilly Injury: Day-to-day

O'Reilly (face) will miss Thursday's clash versus Boston and is considered day-to-day, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

O'Reilly is having an outstanding season with 22 goals and 37 assists in 61 contests. His name has been bandied about in trade rumors, but it's expected that he will remain in Nashville this season. Filip Forsberg could replace O'Reilly on the top line, between Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault.