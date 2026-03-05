Ryan O'Reilly Injury: Day-to-day
O'Reilly (face) will miss Thursday's clash versus Boston and is considered day-to-day, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
O'Reilly is having an outstanding season with 22 goals and 37 assists in 61 contests. His name has been bandied about in trade rumors, but it's expected that he will remain in Nashville this season. Filip Forsberg could replace O'Reilly on the top line, between Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan O'Reilly See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!11 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 528 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break29 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 231 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan O'Reilly See More