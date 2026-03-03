Ryan O'Reilly Injury: Injured in Tuesday's game
O'Reilly sustained an injury to his face in the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Head coach Andrew Brunette didn't have an update immediately after the game but expected to know more later in the night. O'Reilly's status should be updated prior to Thursday's contest versus the Bruins.
