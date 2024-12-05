Ryan O'Reilly Injury: Out on week-to-week basis

O'Reilly (lower body) is out on a week-to-week basis, the Predators announced Thursday.

O'Reilly's absence figures to be a big one for Nashville, a team that can ill afford missing one of its top players. The 33-year-old has has 14 points through 26 outings this season. O'Reilly's absence likely leaves room for both Mark Jankowski and Michael McCarron to play in the near term.