Ryan O'Reilly headshot

Ryan O'Reilly News: Buries go-ahead goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

O'Reilly scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

O'Reilly put the Predators ahead with 3:16 left in the third period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The center has three goals and three assists over four outings in February. For the season, he's earned 21 goals, 57 points, 108 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating in 58 appearances. He's on pace for his best season with Nashville, and he could take a run at the 70-point mark for the first time since 2018-19, when he had 77 points in 82 contests with the Blues.

Ryan O'Reilly
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan O'Reilly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan O'Reilly See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
21 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
22 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
24 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
25 days ago