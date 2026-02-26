Ryan O'Reilly News: Buries go-ahead goal

O'Reilly scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

O'Reilly put the Predators ahead with 3:16 left in the third period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The center has three goals and three assists over four outings in February. For the season, he's earned 21 goals, 57 points, 108 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating in 58 appearances. He's on pace for his best season with Nashville, and he could take a run at the 70-point mark for the first time since 2018-19, when he had 77 points in 82 contests with the Blues.