Ryan O'Reilly News: Buries go-ahead goal
O'Reilly scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
O'Reilly put the Predators ahead with 3:16 left in the third period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The center has three goals and three assists over four outings in February. For the season, he's earned 21 goals, 57 points, 108 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating in 58 appearances. He's on pace for his best season with Nashville, and he could take a run at the 70-point mark for the first time since 2018-19, when he had 77 points in 82 contests with the Blues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan O'Reilly See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!4 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 521 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break22 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 224 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan O'Reilly See More