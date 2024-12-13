Ryan O'Reilly News: Carries offense in return
O'Reilly scored two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
The veteran center missed the prior three games with a lower-body injury, but O'Reilly made a big impact in his return, opening the scoring midway through the second period en route to a season high in points. It was his first multi-point performance since Oct. 22, and on the campaign O'Reilly has seven goals and 17 points in 27 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now