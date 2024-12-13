Ryan O'Reilly News: Carries offense in return

O'Reilly scored two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

The veteran center missed the prior three games with a lower-body injury, but O'Reilly made a big impact in his return, opening the scoring midway through the second period en route to a season high in points. It was his first multi-point performance since Oct. 22, and on the campaign O'Reilly has seven goals and 17 points in 27 appearances.