Ryan O'Reilly News: Leads the way with hat trick

O'Reilly scored three times on six shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Two of the goals came on the power play in the second period, and he added an empty-netter in the third. O'Reilly continued a productive stretch with his best game of the year. He has seven goals and four assists over his last 11 outings. With the Predators at least finding more offense in recent weeks, O'Reilly's recent surge should be at least somewhat sustainable. He's up to 12 goals, 25 points, 68 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 37 appearances.