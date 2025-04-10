Fantasy Hockey
Ryan O'Reilly headshot

Ryan O'Reilly News: One of each in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

O'Reilly scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Utah.

O'Reilly earned his first multi-point effort since March 4 in Boston. The center has three goals and three assists over his last nine outings while continuing to play in a top-six role. For the season, he's at 19 goals, 48 points (15 on the power play), 145 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating across 76 appearances.

Ryan O'Reilly
Nashville Predators
