Ryan O'Reilly headshot

Ryan O'Reilly News: Picks up assist in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

O'Reilly notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

O'Reilly missed one game after dealing with an injury to his face near his eye. The 35-year-old returned to a top-line role and led Nashville forwards with 21:20 of ice time, so he appears fine going forward. For the season, the veteran center has 60 points, reaching that mark for the second time in three years with the Predators. He's added 122 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating across 62 appearances. O'Reilly has never had an 80-point campaign, but he could challenge that mark over the last quarter of the season.

Ryan O'Reilly
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan O'Reilly
