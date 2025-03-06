Ryan O'Reilly News: Pockets helper in win

O'Reilly recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

O'Reilly continues to play well of late -- he has six points over his last five outings with multiple shots on net in each of those games. The 34-year-old center helped out on Brady Skjei's tally in the second period. O'Reilly is up to 40 points, 117 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating across 59 appearances. He's still got time to push for 50-plus points on the year, and he should have no trouble maintaining a top-six role down the stretch.