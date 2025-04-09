Ryan O'Reilly News: Pots 300th career goal Tuesday

O'Reilly scored a goal on two shots Tuesday in a 7-6 overtime win over the Islanders.

O'Reilly registered Nashville's first marker to tie the score at 1-1 early in the opening stanza. The goal was a milestone for the 34-year-old center, as it was the 300th of his career in his 1,148th NHL game. O'Reilly has generated just two goals and four points over his last 13 appearances, and he might fall shy of the 50-point mark after logging 26 goals and 43 assists over 82 regular-season outings in 2023-24. Over 75 appearances in 2024-25, the Ontario native has provided 18 goals, 46 points and 142 shots on net while averaging 19:00 of ice time.