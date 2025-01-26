Ryan O'Reilly News: Pots goal in loss

O'Reilly scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

O'Reilly has five goals and one assist over 10 outings in January. The center tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, but the Ducks ran away with the win by scoring the next three goals. O'Reilly is up to 14 goals, 28 points, 85 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 45 appearances this season. He's been steady enough to maintain a second-line role lately.