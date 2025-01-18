Ryan O'Reilly News: Puts up helper Saturday

O'Reilly provided a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

O'Reilly helped out on the first of Filip Forsberg's two goals in the game. The 33-year-old O'Reilly had scored five times over the last seven games but had gone eight contests without a helper. The center is up to 13 goals, 14 assists, 10 power-play points, 78 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 42 appearances this season.