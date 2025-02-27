Ryan O'Reilly News: Records helper in win

O'Reilly provided an assist, five shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

O'Reilly's goal drought is up to 10 games, but he was able to pick up his seventh assist in that span when he helped out on a Filip Forsberg tally. This was O'Reilly's first helper since the NHL resumed play after the 4 Nations Face-Off, and it came amid a lineup shuffle that reunited O'Reilly, Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist on the Predators' top line. For the season, O'Reilly has 35 points, 105 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating over 55 appearances. His scoring is down, but he remains a key two-way player in a top-six role.