Ryan O'Reilly headshot

Ryan O'Reilly News: Scores goal in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

O'Reilly scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

O'Reilly found the back of the net in the late stages of the first period to notch his fourth goal of the campaign, but most importantly, he snapped a 13-game drought without lightning the lamp with this tally. The 33-year-old is up to 13 points (four goals, nine assists) across 23 games this season, though it wouldn't be surprising if his numbers experience an uptick in the coming weeks now that the slump has finally ended.

