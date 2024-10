O'Reilly scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.

O'Reilly continues to offer steady offense from the top line. He's gotten on the scoresheet in seven of nine games so far, and two of his three goals have come on the power play. The center has a total of eight points, 17 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a minus-4 rating while averaging 20:53 of ice time.