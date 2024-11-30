Ryan O'Reilly News: Scores power-play goal

O'Reilly scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

The Predators have suffered three straight 3-2 overtime losses, and O'Reilly has found the back of the net in two of those contests. The 33-year-old center seems far from matching the numbers he delivered in 2023-24, his first year with the Predators. He posted 26 goals and 69 points in that campaign, whereas he's up to five goals and only 14 points across 25 outings in 2024-25.