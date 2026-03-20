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Ryan O'Reilly News: Scores vs. Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

O'Reilly scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

This was O'Reilly's second goal of the month, but the lack of productivity hasn't been due to a lack of chances since the 35-year-old veteran has recorded at least two shots on goal in seven of his eight contests in March. O'Reilly has been productive despite the recent slump, as he has 62 points (23 goals, 39 assists) in 67 games this season. As long as he continues to skate in the first line and attempt enough shots, the goals should come for the 18-year-old veteran.

Ryan O'Reilly
Nashville Predators
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