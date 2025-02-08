Ryan O'Reilly News: Shows off playmaking skills

O'Reilly racked up four assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

One of O'Reilly's helpers came on the power play. He set up two goals each for Filip Forsberg and Brady Skjei -- all four of the assists were primaries for O'Reilly in one of the best games of his career. This was also his first multi-point effort since his hat trick in Calgary on Jan. 4. The center is up to 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists), 96 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating over 51 appearances this season.