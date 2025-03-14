Ryan O'Reilly News: Slides power-play helper Friday

O'Reilly logged a power-play assist in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.

O'Reilly continues to have a strong March -- he has two goals and five assists over seven contests this month. The center helped out on a Jakub Vrana tally in the third period, which earned O'Reilly his first power-play point since Feb. 8 versus the Sabres. For the season, the 34-year-old O'Reilly has 42 points (13 on the power play), 119 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating over 62 appearances in a top-six role.