Ryan O'Reilly News: Stays warm with assist

O'Reilly notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

O'Reilly capitalized on a turnover behind the net and fed Steven Stamkos for the second of his three goals in the contest. Over the last six games, O'Reilly has two goals and five helpers, getting on the scoresheet in all five contests in that span where the Predators weren't shut out. The center is up to 41 points, 119 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating over 60 appearances. With Stamkos surging and playing left wing on O'Reilly's line, the Predators' top center could be in for a strong finish to the campaign.