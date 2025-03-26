Ryan O'Reilly News: Supplies helper Tuesday

O'Reilly logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

O'Reilly snapped a five-game point drought with a helper on Luke Evangelista's second goal of the game. The 34-year-old O'Reilly remains in a top-line role, but his offense has turned shaky again after a strong start to March. He's put together a decent year despite the Predators' struggles, earning 43 points, 129 shots on net and 63 blocked shots over 68 appearances, but his minus-20 rating remains a significant concern. On the positive side, he's only minus-1 over 13 appearances while adding eight points in March.