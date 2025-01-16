Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Poehling headshot

Ryan Poehling Injury: Exits contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Poehling (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Islanders.

Poehling sustained the injury on a hit from Maxim Tsyplakov in the first period. The 26-year-old Poehling was ruled out quickly after the hit, which is not a particularly encouraging development for his availability moving forward. Olle Lycksell may get a longer look in the lineup if Poehling misses times.

Ryan Poehling
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now