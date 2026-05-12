Ryan Poehling Injury: Leaves Tuesday's game
Poehling (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Golden Knights.
Poehling was hurt on a heavy hit by Brayden McNabb in the first period. For now, Poehling can be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's Game 6. If he has to miss time, Jansen Harkins or Frank Vatrano would be the top candidates to enter the lineup.
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