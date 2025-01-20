Ryan Poehling Injury: Moves to IR

Poehling (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Philadelphia recalled Rodrigo Abols from AHL Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move. Poehling missed Saturday's 3-1 win over New Jersey, and he won't be eligible to play against the Red Wings on Tuesday and the Rangers on Thursday after moving to the IR list. He has registered four goals, 15 points, 41 shots on net and 51 blocked shots through 43 appearances this season.