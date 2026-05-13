Ryan Poehling Injury: Unavailable for Thursday
Poehling (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's Game 6 against Vegas, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.
Poehling had 11 goals and 36 points in 75 regular-season outings in 2025-26. He has also contributed four goals and five points in 11 playoff appearances this year. Poehling's absence might be an opportunity for Jansen Harkins to draw back into the lineup after spending the past two games as a healthy scratch. However, the Ducks are also considering dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen. The availability of blueliners Radko Gudas (lower body) and Drew Helleson (undisclosed) will likely influence whether the Ducks go with seven defensemen Thursday.
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