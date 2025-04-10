Ryan Poehling News: Adds two helpers in win

Poehling logged two assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.

Poehling was injured in Monday's practice, but it was a minor issue that didn't cost him a game. Instead, he stayed hot in a middle-six role -- the center has seven goals and five assists over his last nine contests. Poehling is definitely worth a look to close out the season in fantasy given his momentum. His two-point effort Wednesday gave him a career-high 29 points with 69 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating across 64 outings this season.