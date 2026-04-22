Ryan Poehling headshot

Ryan Poehling News: Buries two goals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Poehling scored twice, once while shorthanded and then into an empty net, in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Poehling is a defensive center, and he got the job done on both sides of the ice in this game. He gave the Ducks a 4-2 lead with his second-period shortie before helping secure the win with an empty-netter at 18:50 of the third. In the regular season, Poehling had 11 goals and a career-best 36 points over 75 outings, as well as 86 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating. This is his first playoff run, and he's tasked with shutting down the Oilers' top players, so any offense he can add is a bonus.

Ryan Poehling
Anaheim Ducks
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