Ryan Poehling News: Deposits goal in loss

Poehling scored a goal in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Poehling has a point in back-to-back games for the first time this year -- he also had an assist last Saturday against the Wild. The 25-year-old continues to center the fourth line, and that's not a role that's likely to generate consistent chances on offense. He has two goals, 10 points, 22 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 29 appearances as a defensive center.