Ryan Poehling News: Designated for injured reserve

Poehling (personal) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday retroactive to Nov. 2.

With his IR designation, Poehling will not be available versus the Lightning on Thursday for sure, though it could certainly be longer. While the 25-year-old center has yet to find the back of the net in 12 appearances, he has picked up five assists to open the season. In a corresponding move, the Flyers recalled Anthony Richard from AHL Lehigh Valley in order to fill out the lineup.