Ryan Poehling News: Goal, assist, four hits

Poehling had a goal, an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Poehling was one of several players who recorded multi-point efforts for the Flyers in this sounding win, and he snapped a four-game pointless streak in the process. The fourth-line center isn't known for his fantasy contributions, however, and he's racked up just five points (two goals, three assists) over his last 10 games. Don't expect him to be a sought-after fantasy option after this matchup, in which he recorded a multi-point effort for the second time in 2024-25.