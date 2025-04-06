Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Poehling headshot

Ryan Poehling News: Keeps streak alive in costly loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Poehling had an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Poehling found the back of the net for a third straight game and has notched six points over that stretch. However, his strong showing Saturday wasn't enough, as the loss eliminated the Flyers from playoff contention. Poehling has one goal in sight, though, as he's one point away from matching his career-high mark of 28 points established last season.

