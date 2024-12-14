Ryan Poehling News: Lends assist in loss

Poehling notched an assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Poehling set up Travis Sanheim's third-period tally. The helper ended a seven-game slump for Poehling, who has been firmly in a fourth-line role for much of the season. The 25-year-old center is up to nine points, 21 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 28 appearances. He puts in a good defensive effort, but his responsibilities in his own zone limit his scoring output, and he's not an option for most fantasy formats.