Ryan Poehling News: Lights lamp Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Poehling scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Jets.

Poehling has been trusted with a larger role and has responded with three goals and five assists over his last 10 outings. The 27-year-old forward was listed on the third line Friday but still saw 19:10 of ice time in an 11-forward lineup. He's up to six goals, 23 points, 56 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating across 51 appearances. His offense doesn't stand out in standard formats, but he can help in deeper fantasy leagues.

Ryan Poehling
Anaheim Ducks
