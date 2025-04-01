Ryan Poehling News: Lights lamp in win

Poehling scored a goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

Poehling closed out March on an impressive run, earning seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games of the month. That's quite a bit for a forward best known for his defensive play, especially with four of those points coming over the last two contests. For the season, he's at 11 goals, 25 points, 65 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 62 appearances. He needs one more goal and four more points to set career highs in both categories.