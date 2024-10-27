Ryan Poehling News: Logs assist in loss

Poehling notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

The defensive center got on the scoresheet for the first time in five games with this helper. Poehling's work rate in his own zone keeps him in the lineup, and he doesn't have to score to keep head coach John Tortorella happy. Poehling is at four helpers, six shots on net, six hits, 16 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through nine appearances in a bottom-six role.