Ryan Poehling headshot

Ryan Poehling News: Looks good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Poehling (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup versus the Rangers on Wednesday.

Poehling left Monday's practice with an injury, but interim head coach Brad Shaw said the 12 forwards on the roster will play Wednesday. That means Poehling is clear to suit up after Rodrigo Abols was sent down Wednesday and Olle Lycksell was waived Monday. Poehling will likely feature in a middle-six role and see power-play time.

