Ryan Poehling News: Manages helper Wednesday

Poehling notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Poehling has three points over his last eight outings. The 25-year-old has typically played in a fourth-line role this season, though his ice time can fluctuate with head coach John Tortorella's numerous in-game adjustments. Overall, Poehling has eight points, 13 shots on net and 36 blocked shots through 20 contests.