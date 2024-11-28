Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ryan Poehling headshot

Ryan Poehling News: Manages helper Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Poehling notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Poehling has three points over his last eight outings. The 25-year-old has typically played in a fourth-line role this season, though his ice time can fluctuate with head coach John Tortorella's numerous in-game adjustments. Overall, Poehling has eight points, 13 shots on net and 36 blocked shots through 20 contests.

Ryan Poehling
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now