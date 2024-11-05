Ryan Poehling News: Not on road trip

Poehling (personal) won't play Tuesday versus Carolina and did not accompany the Flyers for the team's three-game road trip, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Poehling is a little banged up, and he's dealing with a family situation. As a result, it's unclear when he will be ready to return. Poehling has five assists, eight shots on goal, 20 blocked shots and seven hits through 12 outings this season. He will be replaced in Tuesday's lineup by Nicolas Deslauriers.