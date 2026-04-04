Ryan Poehling News: Produces two more points

Poehling scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

Poehling has opened April with three points over two games. The 27-year-old continues to be an effective depth scorer from a middle-six role. He's up to 11 goals, 34 points, 85 shots on net, a plus-13 rating, 80 blocked shots and 40 hits through 69 appearances this season.