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Ryan Poehling News: Produces two points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Poehling scored a shorthanded goal, added an assist, recorded five hits, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

Poehling played a great game in all zones to help the Ducks pick up the win. The 27-year-old center has found a groove in March with eight points over 11 contests, providing some depth scoring in addition to his usual defensive work. For the season, Poehling has nine goals, 31 points, 72 shots on net, 36 hits, 70 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 62 outings. His next point will give him a new career high for the third year in a row.

Ryan Poehling
Anaheim Ducks
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